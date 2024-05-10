Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s campaign team has trolled Donald Trump using Kendrick Lamar’s diss track against Drake.

Taking to TikTok on 7 May on President Biden’s official account, the clip utilised Lamar’s track “Euphoria” to call out Trump’s divisive stance on women’s rights and immigration, among other topics.

In time to the track, the captions began: “It’s always been about love and hate now lemme say I’m the biggest hater.”

It continued: “I hate the way that you walk over women’s rights” and “the way you talk about immigrants.”

The video called out Trump’s views on women’s rights, among other topics. (@bidenhq/TikTok)

“I hate the way that you dress,” the next caption read over Trump – who is currently campaigning for a non-consecutive second presidential term – wearing a tuxedo. “I hate the way that you sneak diss on Truth Social.”

Biden-Harris’ social team did not censor the song’s explicit lyrics in the video, with Lamar’s diss lines against Drake still audible. “I hate the way that you walk/the way that you talk/I hate the way that you dress/I hate the way you sneak diss,” the track began.

You may like to watch

“If I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct/We hate the b**ches you f**k, ’cause they confuse themselves with real women/And notice, I said ‘we’, it’s not just me, I’m what the culture feelin’,” TikTokers heard in the video.

The video also addressed Trump’s social media usage. (@bidenhq/TikTok)

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Donald Trump for a comment on the matter.

Last week, former president Trump said how he wouldn’t step in during state decisions on abortion policy post-Roe v. Wade – including states which would attempt to monitor people’s pregnancies and prosecute those who violate abortion bans.

To this, Vice President Harris responded by calling his comments on abortion state punishments “outrageous“.

Speaking at a Florida stop on her Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour, Harris spoke out against his views, saying: “We believe the government should never come between a woman and her doctor.”