President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign now includes a launch called “Out for Biden-Harris”, an initiative aimed at LGBTQ+ voters.

Biden’s office has long been one which supports the LGBTQ+ community. The President issued a powerful statement supporting the trans community last month and slammed hateful anti-trans laws.

The 10 April initiative notes the “critical” role that the community played a part in during Biden’s previous electoral win. Campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said to The Advocate: “LGBTQ+ voters are a force to be reckoned with. They were critical to our victory in 2020, and they will be critical to winning again this November.”

According to the campaign, the election in 2020 saw almost 11,000 LGBTQ+ volunteers who played a key role in electing Biden and Harris. With the new initiative, campaign managers are hoping to further re-engage those in the community. “Out for Biden-Harris” hopes to provide tools for the LGBTQ+ community to organise within their networks, including drag queens, elected officials, and LGBTQ+-friendly faith leaders, said the campaign.

The initiative has already gained support from LGBTQ+ organisations in the US, including groups like Equality North Carolina PAC, Fair Wisconsin, Delaware Stonewall PAC, and the Center for Black Equity Political Action Fund, with the latter group marking its first-ever presidential endorsement, as per the campaign.

On the same day as the launch, Harris recorded a campaign video focusing on the initiative. She mentioned the history of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay politician to be elected in public office in the US.

You may like to watch

We’re excited to launch Out for Biden-Harris.



LGBTQ+ rights are human rights, and we’re going to keep fighting for equality and justice for all people.



Text OUT to 30330 to join us. pic.twitter.com/J22HPtfwYb — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 10, 2024

She said in the clip: “As the great Harvey Milk said, ‘Rights are won only by those who make their voices heard.’ And because you made your voices heard, marriages are more secure, and Joe Biden is our President.

“We will do what we have always done in this movement, in this community, which is collectively, we will continue to build unity. We will continue to build coalition. We will always be fueled by knowing we have so much more in common than what separates us. We will be fueled by knowing we are all in this together.”