Vice President of the US Kamala Harris has called out Donald Trump for “bragging” about the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Harris accused Trump during a stop in Wisconsin on 22 January during the Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour in honour of the 51st anniversary of the landmark law, which protected the right to abortion in the United States.

The law was overturned in 2022 under Trump’s presidency, following his nomination of three conservative judges to the Supreme Court: Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gosruch, and Amy Coney Barrett.

“The former president hand-picked three Supreme Court justices because he intended for them to overturn Roe. He intended for them to take your freedoms, and it is a decision he brags about,” Harris began.

Harris spoke at the Fight for Reproductive Freedoms Tour in Wisconsin. (TANNEN MAURY/AFP via Getty Images)

She then asked how the former president – who is currently rallying for a non-consecutive, second presidential term this year – could ever be “proud” of the law being overturned on his watch.

“Proud that women across our nation are suffering?” Harris asked. “Proud that women have been robbed of a fundamental freedom?”

You may like to watch

She continued: “Proud that doctors could be thrown in prison for caring for their patients? That young women today have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers? How dare he.”

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Donald Trump for a comment on the matter.

The overturn saw women and those with uteruses having the right to a safe and legal abortion up until foetal viability being ripped away from them, with 14 states in the country having enacted a near-total ban on abortion since the overturn.

A further two states, Georgia and South Carolina, have banned abortion past six weeks of pregnancy, as per The Guardian.

For abortion support in the US, visit Planned Parenthood here. For abortion support in the UK and Northern Ireland, visit the NHS website here. For abortion support in Ireland, which has been lawful since March 2020, visit HSE here.