The Czech Republic government has signed an expanded union for same-sex couples into law, but has failed to include marriage or full adoption rights for the queer community in the country.

The new legislation grants shared property and inheritance rights to LGBTQ+ couples in the EU country and also allows the partner of a biological parent to adopt their child.

However, the “partnership” bill – which was signed into law on 29 April by LGBTQ+ advocate President Pavel, according to local outlet ČT24 – between same-sex couples still doesn’t include full adoption or marriage rights. The law will go into effect on 1 January 2025, according to Jsme Fer (We Are Fair).

Férový alarm📢Prezident @prezidentpavel podepsal novelu občanského zákoníku. Od 1. 1. 2025 se tak zavádí nový institut partnerství pro stejnopohlavní páry s většinou práv manželů. Společné adopce nadále nebudou možné. https://t.co/Mp5rV9ymU6 — Jsme fér (@JsmeFer) April 29, 2024

The bill was passed on 28 February, when the lower house of Parliament rejected the possibility of those in the queer community marrying and instead extended existing partnerships for same-sex couples.

The bill was passed in a 123-36 vote at the time, and gave more rights to LGBTQ+ couples, including some adoption rights. Previously, the law did not allow partners to jointly adopt a child, own a property, or receive a widows’ or widowers’ pension.

At the time, Pavel took to X (formerly Twitter) to release a statement, telling citizens that his belief in LGBTQ+ rights is unwavering.

“I recognize the principle of freedom and equality of every person from the point of view of law and see no reason to limit rights based on sexual orientation,” he wrote.

“I believe we are a tolerant society and we will rectify these rights as soon as possible. There is no change in this position of mine.”

Jsme Fer, which campaigns for same-sex marriage, said the day the bill passed without marriage rights “is a sad day for justice and equality in our country”.

“Despite the clear majority support for marriage for all in the Czech Republic, [Parliament] did not adopt this law.”

Last year, 58 per cent of Czechs believed that same-sex couples should have the right to marry, while an even larger number said they should be allowed to adopt, as per the CVVM agency.