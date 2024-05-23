Asher HaVon is the first out LGBTQ+ winner of The Voice

Asher HaVon’s win on The Voice has marked the first out LGBTQ+ competitor to win the series after 25 seasons.

HaVon made The Voice history on 21 May with his win, which was also Reba McEntire’s first win as a coach on the series since joining the show last season. Of course, season eight victor Sawyer Fredericks is also LGBTQ+, but did not come out as bisexual until 2022, which was seven years after he won the show.

Taking to Instagram on 22 May, HaVon said he is “speechless” following his victory on the singing competition series.

“I am truly humbled and grateful for this moment,” he continued. “First, Thank you to God for this gift and this opportunity to share it.

“Thank you to @nbcthevoice for continuing to give this platform for us to showcase our gifts.”

He added: “Thank you to Mama @Reba. You have changed my life and created a milestone in my life that I will have forever. I am your son for life ❤️

“Thank you to my Family, Friends, Team and Fans (My Halos)! Thank you for listening, tuning in and voting This is because of you! #season25 #thevoice,” the star concluded.

HaVon also spoke about the significance of his win for the LGBTQ+ community, telling Entertaiment Tonight: “I am so proud to be a part of that community, and I just pray that everything that I’ve done on this show has inspired them all that they can do the same thing.”

The winner also praised his coach, adding that she is a “queen”.

Meanwhile, McEntire also praised the star after his win. “Look how Asher is dressed,” McEntire said. “Every time you got on stage, you looked regal. You presented yourself with regalness. I was so proud of him.”

HaVon covered plenty of songs from LGBTQ+ icons, including Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain”, Tina Turner’s “We Don’t Need Another Hero”, and Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable”.

In his final performances, he cemented his win with the emotive tracks “Last Dance” by Donna Summer and “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston.

Speaking about his win, he said: “I was so excited. My heart was filled with so much gratitude, and to look at Reba and to see her excitement, it was everything.”