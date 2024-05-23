I Kissed a Girl cast have enlightening discussion about bisexuality

The cast of I Kissed a Girl are continuing to get to know one another, by opening up further about their sexuality.

The series, hosted by Dannii Minogue, launched earlier this month with 11 single women entering an Italian masseria in the hopes of finding the partner of their dreams.

In the second episode, they had their first in-depth conversation about the word “lesbian” and how they refer to their own identities.

Now, huddled around the sofa, Meg, Cara, Naee and Priya have had an enlightening discussion about bisexuality.

Dannii Minogue hosts I Kissed A Girl. (BBC)

LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall defines bisexuality as an “umbrella term” which describes a romantic and/or sexual orientation towards more than one gender.

Bisexual Meg, from Goole, in the East Riding of Yorkshire, said: “I kissed a girl once and I didn’t know she was a girl because she was masc-presenting at the time.”

She described the kiss as confusing because, in the past, she struggled to understand what it meant to be bisexual.

Meg has more of a preference towards women, but is hoping to find “someone who can match her energy, someone who has a good heart and someone who would never make her feel second best”.

Being bisexual isn’t about wanting everything

Cara, meanwhile, said: “I feel like my sexuality is not my identity, I just am who I am.”

Priya finds men “very attractive” but can’t have a sexual relationship with them. She believes there’s a lot of negativity around bisexuality.

Naee, who is masc-presenting and only dates femmes, said that she often encounters people who think bisexuals are “just indecisive” and “want a bit of everything,” which isn’t true.

You can catch up with I Kissed a Girl on BBC iPlayer here. A new episode airs on BBC3 on Sunday (26 May) at 9pm.