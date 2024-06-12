Gypsy Rose Blanchard has opened up about her sexuality in her docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

The 32-year-old was released from prison in December 2023 after 8.5 years of a 10-year sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015.

The investigation into the case reported Blanchard was the victim of Munchausen by proxy syndrome, a mental health disorder that develops when an abusive caregiver deliberately induces illness or injury on someone in their care.

As a way to escape this abusive treatment, Blanchard potted Dee Dee’s mother with then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, who is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.

Since being released, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has certainly been no stranger to the limelight. She’s highly active on TikTok and recently shared her recipe for her prison energy drink, made with Jolly Ranchers, Kool-Aid (Hawaiian punch flavour), strawberry Fanta, and Folgers instant coffee.

She’s also the subject of a Lifetime docuseries, through which she’s been sharing other insights into her life over the last few years. For example, during her time in jail, Blanchard revealed she had the opportunity to explore her sexuality.

You may like to watch

In the second episode of her Lifetime show, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Blanchard shared: “A big part of womanhood is learning to become comfortable with their sexuality, and for years I wasn’t.

“For a long time, I questioned my own sexuality because [when] I was a teenager or a pre-teen, I felt like I was attracted to girls, and I got to experiment with that in prison.

“I think I’ve kissed more girls than I have guys,” she said with a chuckle.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the subject of many film and TV projects. (Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images)

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard and why is she ‘famous’?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was launched into the media spotlight in 2015 when the truth of her sensational childhood garnered widespread media attention.

With the news of her release from prison, the interest in Blanchard was reignited. Her now-deleted Instagram account had accumulated 7.8 million followers at its peak.

Since the 2015 murder, Blanchard and her mother have been the subject of several film and TV projects.

In 2017, HBO released the documentary film Mommy Dead and Dearest. The same year the “Mother Knows Best: A Story of Munchausen by Proxy and Murder” episode of Dr. Phil featured interviews with Blanchard, her father and stepmother.

In 2019, Hulu’s eight-part mini-series The Act saw Joey King portray Blanchard and Patricia Arquette as her mother.

When she was released on parole in December 2023, Blanchard quickly became a very visible TV presence with her appearances on The View, Good Morning America and season five of The Kardashians.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison in 2023. (Gotham/GC Images)

What did Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s mom do to her?

As mentioned above, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen by proxy at the hands of her mother.

Her mother asserted that Blanchard had an array of different fake health issues from infancy, including muscular dystrophy asthma and leukaemia.

Blanchard was subjected to unnecessary surgeries and treatments and was told she needed a wheelchair.

She has since voiced regret over the murder of her mother.

“I was desperate to get out of that situation,” she previously told People.

“Nobody will ever hear me say I’m glad she’s dead or I’m proud of what I did. I regret it every single day.

“She didn’t deserve that. She was a sick woman and unfortunately I wasn’t educated enough to see that. She deserved to be where I am, sitting in prison doing time for criminal behavior.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was married to Ryan Anderson. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty)

Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard married?

Blanchard’s relationship status has become a much-discussed part of her post-prison life.

While in prison, Blanchard got engaged to Ken Urker who had contacted her through a pen pal program. But their engagement soon ended.

In 2022, Blanchard married Louisiana teacher Ryan Anderson in a prison ceremony with no guests present. She subsequently made headlines in January 2024 by bragging about her sex life with Anderson.

“Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me,” she wrote on Instagram. “We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. … I love you.”

Then she launched a thousand memes by announcing: “Besides, they [are] jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire.”

However, three months after her release, she filed for divorce.

Speaking to Extra, Anderson recalled that a fight led to their separation and he “hasn’t seen her since” that night.

“One minute we were married, and the next we weren’t,” he said.

“It was kind of like, ‘I’m going to my parents for the weekend,’ and then all of a sudden it was, ‘I’m not coming back.’”

According to People, Blanchard posted on Facebook: “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents.

“I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Blanchard then filed a temporary restraining order against Anderson.

She also requested Anderson pay her interim and long-term spousal support because Blanchard is “in need and defendant has ability to pay and she is not at fault for the dissolution of marriage.”

Since her separation from Anderson, Blanchard rekindled her romance with Ken Urker, her prison pen pal. However, she claims Urker was not the reason for her marriage breaking down.

Speaking to US Weekly, Blanchard stated: “I called Ken two weeks before I got married. Ken has consistently been brought up in a way that I can never let go of my feelings, but I put them on the back burner to do what was best for my marriage.

“And so, having that be a point of contention has been a thread throughout, but I didn’t leave Ryan for Ken.

“We’re trying to take it slow right now. As for kids, yes, absolutely I want kids someday. I think that I’m going to be a good mother. I think Ken would be a wonderful father, and so we’ll see what the future holds for us.”