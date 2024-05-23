In the latest edition of celebrity crossovers that will give you whiplash, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is set to appear on season five of The Kardashians.

A reality series following the world’s most famous family, The Kardashians released the premiere for its fifth season on Hulu and Disney+ today (23 May), keeping fans updated on the movements of Kris Jenner, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie.

Though the first episode features the usual celebrity trappings of meetings, photoshoots, expensive dinners and TV show premieres, a supertease of the contents of the rest of the season has teased a crossover that no-one saw coming.

In the snippet, which has been posted to TikTok account @kardashfanss, and is from an upcoming episode, Kim meets the recently-released from prison Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

The clip shows the pair meeting for the first time, before the camera cuts to Kardashian matriarch Kris in a confessional, saying: “Welcome back to season five, m*therf**ker!”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was jailed for eight years of a 10-year sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015. Dee Dee was killed by Gypsy’s then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, who is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.

Gypsy was told by her mother that she had an array of conditions, including muscular dystrophy, leukaemia and asthma. It was later found that Blanchard had none of these conditions and that they had all been fabricated by her mother.

Gypsy was released in December of 2023.

Kim Kardashian – as evidenced by the premier of season five of The Kardashians – is still in law school, and has focused a lot of her work on becoming a criminal justice lawyer.

She passed the baby bar in 2021 and recently shared plans to take the bar exam in February 2025, and has a keen interest in prison reform, which would explain the seemingly random crossover with Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Gypsy had previously said she’d like to ‘team up’ with Kim on prison reform matters (via ET).

When is Gypsy Rose Blanchard on The Kardashians?

It is as yet unclear which episode of The Kardashians Gypsy Rose Blanchard will appear on, given that the super-tease in which her appearance occurs contains clips from the entire rest of the season.

Episodes of The Kardashians, however, are released every Thursday, with a further nine instalments to go to fill out the season five order.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Disney+.