Kourtney Kardashian is keeping things real, once again. The reality star recreated Kim Kardashian’s breakdown over losing her diamond earring, and it was all kinds of iconic.

Taking to Instagram on 7 April, The Kardashians star posted an update to their family holiday in the Turks and Caicos Islands, southeast of the Bahamas. “My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone,” she quipped in the post.

In true Kim K-style, her sister recreated the viral moment from season six of Keeping Up With the Kardashians as she placed her hands on her ears in the snap. “Kourtney there are people that are dying…”, her mother Kris Jenner jokingly responded in the comments section.

“My earrings’s gone! My diamond earring came off in the ocean,” Kim said in the episode at the time. While the reality star started to cry in the water, Kourtney appeared and responded: “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

Kourtney’s post harks back to the previous episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when Kim had a meltdown while on a family trip to French Polynesia. Her boyfriend at the time Kris Humphries threw her into the sea, and she subsequently lost her diamond earring, which reportedly cost $75,000, according to MailOnline.

Kourtney, who recently welcomed her first son Rocky Thirteen with Travis Barker in November 2023, also took a moment to share a message for post-partum mothers about the societal need to “bounce back”.

“Dear new mommies, Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shriking, and then that I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

“I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too),” she concluded.