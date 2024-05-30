Bruno Tonioli has become a household name thanks to his appearances on reality TV judging panels, such as Strictly Come Dancing, on which he has been a judge for 18 years, and Britain’s Got Talent.

Over the years, he’s worked with the likes of Michael Jackson, Freddie Mercury, Tina Turner and Paul McCartney.

The flamboyant choreographer, 68, is a proud LGBTQ+ advocate who tends to keep his private life very private, but what is public knowledge is that he has been in a long-term relationship with his partner Jason Schanne since 2010.

Bruno Tonioli (L) with fellow BGT judges Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Two years after the couple first got together they had a commitment ceremony, which does not involve legal rights or responsibilities, attended by a number of fellow celebs.

Who is Jason Schanne?

Jason was born on 5 August 1986, making him 37 – 31 years Bruno’s junior. Despite being a model, Schanne doesn’t appear to be active across social media.

He has lived the US state of Michigan but now shares homes with Bruno Tonioli. They travel between London and a £2.5 million ($3.2 million) property in West Hollywood.

You may like to watch

Their lives are kept very private, but on rare occasions they appear together at red-carpet events.

How rich is Bruno Tonioli?

According celebritynetworth.com, the Britain’s Got Talent judge’s entire net worth is $10 million, so he’s clearly able to afford a lavish lifestyle. We’re feeling increasingly jealous of Jason Schanne, to be honest.