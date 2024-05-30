The first trailer for A Family Affair is here, with Zac Efron (36) and Nicole Kidman (56) playing age-gap lovers.

A handsome celebrity superstar played by an instantly recognisable heartthrob? Check. An older single mother with a crush on the aforementioned celeb? Check. A mouthy child who somehow poses a problem for her mother’s potential relationship? Triple check.

No, it’s not Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway in The Idea of You, it’s Iron Claw star Zac Efron and Boy Erased legend Nicole Kidman, along with The Kissing Booth‘s Joey King, in the new Netflix romcom.

The first trailer, released on Wednesday (May 29), has given viewers a glimpse of all the comedy one can expect from that set-up.

Zara Ford (King) is a professional assistant to egotistical Hollywood star Chris Cole (Efron). Her hatred of the boss reaches boiling point when she walks in on her mother Brooke (Kidman) literally on top of him.

The trailer showcases Kidman doing an American and Australian accent at the same time, and lots of scenes with Efron topless. Remember to thank Netflix!

“After two years of being his assistant, I know him very well, he’s self-absorbed and selfish,” Zara warns her mum.

Talking later to her grandmother, played by veteran American Horror Story star Kathy Bates, Zara says: “I just don’t want to see her get hurt. She’s my mom,” to which her gran replies: “She’s your mom, but she might also be a woman.”

Several other snippets show Brooke and Chris in various states of romantic and physical engagement, much to Zara’s dismay.

The film is directed by Richard LaGravenese, who wrote the Liberace drama Behind the Candelabra, and also features another Hollywood veteran, Shirley MacLaine.

A Family Affair streams on Netflix from 28 June.