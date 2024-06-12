The wife of Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito is facing a backlash after saying she wants to replace the LGBTQ+ Pride flag with a “shame” flag, which she’s called a “vergogna” flag.

Vergogna means “shame” in Italian.

Martha-Ann Alito said she wanted to make the US a “godly place” in a rant at the Supreme Court Historical Society reception on Sunday (10 June).

In a leaked recording by journalist Lauren Windsor, Martha-Ann said she wanted to create a “Sacred Heart of Jesus flag” because her neighbour is waving a Pride flag to mark Pride Month.

Referencing her husband, Mrs Alito said: “He’s like, ‘Oh, please don’t put up a flag.’ I said, ‘I won’t do it because I am deferring to you, but when you are free of this nonsense, I’m putting it up and I’m going to send them a message everyday, maybe every week, I’ll be changing flags.’

“They’ll be all kinds,” she continued. “I made a flag in my head. This is how I satisfy myself. I made a flag. It’s white and has yellow and orange flames around it and in the middle is the word ‘vergogna.’ ‘Vergogna’ in Italian means shame … shame, shame, shame on you.”

Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito. (Getty)

Mrs Alito then goes on to say she believes she can’t argue with the so-called “radical left,” calling progressive groups “feminazis” and telling them to “go to hell.”

The American Supreme Court Justice, who was appointed by George W Bush in 2006, has long been a controversial figure for his views on LGBTQ+ people.

The couple recently courted controversy for waving an American flag upside down, symbolising the 6 January Capitol building insurrection following Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 US election.

When asked by Windsor, who went undercover at the reception pretending to be a Catholic conservative, whether right-wing and left-wing voters could co-exist, Samuel Alito said: “One side or the other side is going to win.”

“There can be a way of working, a way of living together peacefully,” he said. “But it’s difficult, you know, because there are differences on fundamental things that really can’t be compromised.”

The leaked recording has called Alito’s impartiality as a Supreme Court justice into question yet again, with several arguing he should recuse himself from forthcoming rulings on 6 January events.