The truly inspiring story behind LGBTQ+ artist David Archuleta’s new single

Former American Idol star David Archuleta has performed his new single “Hell Together” on Good Morning America (GMA), and it has an inspiring story behind it.

Archuleta’s new song tells the story of him coming out and leaving the Mormon Church, which condemns. homosexual romantic and sexual activity as sinful. The song also chronicles how his mother left the church with him at the same time, supporting her son and his sexuality wholeheartedly.

“For my mom to say, ‘Well if you’re going to hell, then we’re going to hell together’ is just a really special thing. It’s like, heavy emotions, but I feel like they’re good emotions. So to see that other people can feel them as they dive into the song is really special,” he told ABC Audio earlier this week.

David Archuleta performed his song on Good Morning America on Friday (28 June) to mark the end of Pride Month, and also spoke out about his story, and told viewers “I hope that if any of you watching relate to my story… just know that you’re not alone.”

“Sometimes it takes time to understand. For the parents and family members who have queer relatives and you’re like ‘I don’t get this… I want to change them’, sometimes you just have to listen,” he added.

“A lot of us have tried all of our lives to change so that we can fit what we thought we were supposed to be, and finally it’s just like ‘I can’t do this anymore’ so I hope you can just show them love and support.”

Archuleta first came out publicly in June 2021, previously saying that it was “important to share” his story to help other people who had a “religious upbringing”.

Archuleta is hoping that Hell Together inspires other families as well: “Hopefully, as you spread the message and share how my mom approached it, [it] can help other people have a different perspective and different attitude towards how they view their queer kids.”

He told his family in 2014 but admitted that he wasn’t completely sure of his sexuality then, though now he identifies as queer.

“You can be part of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God and His gospel plan. I’ve tried for almost 20 years to try and change myself until I realised God made me how I am for a purpose,” he wrote three years ago.

But he stepped away from the church after realising that conversations with church leaders about his sexuality were futile.

In a recent interview with Paper Magazine, Archuleta said: “[Religion] is kind of hard to completely get rid of. Now I’ve had to figure out what to sing for because I don’t have that in my life anymore. It’s like, you can just sing for yourself.”

In place of religion, Archuleta says he goes to DJ sets and EDM festivals, goes to the gym to work out, and even lost his virginity despite previously committing to staying a virgin until marriage, as per Mormon teachings.

“Growing up religious, I felt like I always had to shield myself from anything that could put me at risk. And so now that I don’t worry about that anymore, I’m just like, okay, what’s out there? Let’s go to this, let’s go to that. And it’s been so much fun,” Archuleta said.

“So now that I’ve grown up a little bit and more comfortable in my own skin, I put myself out there more and it’s fun.”