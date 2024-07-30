Legendary London LGBTQ+ venue to reopen after almost 10 years

A famous London LGBTQ+ landmark is set to reopen after almost 10 years thanks to the efforts of campaigners.

The Black Cap on London’s Camden High Street was a haven for LGBTQ+ Londoners from the 1960s onwards, eventually becoming one the city’s premier stages for cabaret and drag acts as well as a place to drink.

Among those whose careers started there was Paul O’Grady’s much-loved Lily Savage, drag act Hinge and Bracket, and RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Bianca Del Rio, Adore Delano, BenDeLaCreme, Raja Gemini and Trixie Mattel.

The bar was forced to close in 2015 because of planning issues and determined campaigners have been pushing for it to reopen almost ever since.

Now, with the help of Camden Council, a company called Kicking Horse Three is set to open “The Cap’s” doors once again.

Kicking Horse Three’s Kirk Spencer, who also runs Newcastle LGBTQ+ venue Bobby’s, will oversee management of the venue, which will include food service, Alex Green of campaign group Black Cap Community told Attitude.

Green said the venue will offer a “cleaner and improved version of what was there before,” with the addition of four lettable bed-and-breakfast rooms on the upper floors, which will be aimed at artists and performers.

The ground floor will remain the bar area, while downstairs will provide performance space.

“Squatters moved in on New Year’s Eve and caused a lot of damage, which could have scuppered the whole project,” Green said. “They stole everything.”

Black Cap Community is conducting a survey to ensure the public have a say in the venue’s programming. You can give your views here.