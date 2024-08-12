Celine Dion has criticised Donald Trump’s campaign for using her iconic song “My Heart Will Go On” during rallies.

The former president has used the 1997 hit ballad from the mega-grossing film Titanic at several rallies to promote his re-election campaign. Dion’s team shared a statement on the star’s official social media channels pointing to its latest use at a rally in Bozeman, Montana, on Friday (9 August).

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc, became aware of the unauthorised usage of the video, recording, musical performance and likeness of Celine Dion singing My Heart Will Go On at a Donald Trump/JD Vance campaign rally in Montana,” the statement reads.

“In no way is this use authorised, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. … And really, that song?”

Dion is not the first artist to object to Trump using their music. Earlier this month, French LGBTQ+ artist Woodkid – real name Yoann Lemoine – called out the Republican candidate for using his song “Run Boy Run” in campaign videos and at rallies.

“Once again, I never gave permission for the use of my music on that,” he wrote on X/Twitter on Tuesday (6 August), “@realDonaldTrump, Run Boy Run is an LGBT+ anthem [written] by me, a proud LGBT+ musician. How ironic. Please react and don’t be complicit @UMusicFrance.”

Prior to this, Neil Diamond and the family of Tom Petty also objected to their songs being used Trump, with the former labelling it a “campaign of ignorance and hate”.

The use of “My Heart Will Go On” resulted in a wave of memes and jokes about sinking ships.

I’d also check to make sure he didn’t use the song in his new movie… pic.twitter.com/AjFAJpVY0J — SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) August 10, 2024

Celine Dion gathered Donald Trump and his campaign….. pic.twitter.com/r5oI0wfpd4 — Island Girl – 100% Pro-Choice, Vote Blue (@bluepolitics_) August 10, 2024

“Is Trump’s campaign being trolled from within?” senior executive at NBC Universal Mike Sington asked. “Someone on his staff decided to play Celine Dion singing My Heart Will Go On from Titanic at his Montana rally. Many consider Titanic a metaphor for Trump’s sinking campaign.”

And political adviser Pablo O’Hana wrote: “Absolutely iconic. Drag them, Celine, drag them to the cleaners and back.”

On the other hand, Trump’s campaign is the Titanic pic.twitter.com/JXiu5NxgIG — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) August 10, 2024

Well it was very appropriate pic.twitter.com/EicBdDqZQK — EK 🐊 (@EK_NopeNever) August 10, 2024

Meanwhile, filmmaker John Handem Piette said: “We really have to ask ourselves if the Trump campaign can… go on…after this slaying by tweet”.

A fan responded to the news by saying: “Celine Dion smacking down MAGA is just amazing.”

