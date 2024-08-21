Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara has teased a few details about her otherwise mysterious role in The Last Us season two.

Based on a 2013 video game, HBO’s The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as smuggler Joel and spunky survivor Ellie, premiered last year to rave reviews.

It was quickly renewed, with the upcoming season being based on video game sequel The Last of Us: Part II, which is, if possible, even more traumatic than the first.

While The Last of Us follows Ellie and Joel’s journey across a rage-inducing, zombie-making, Cordyceps fungus-ravaged America, ending with a brutal choice made by the latter, its sequel spans further (and longer) across the post-apocalyptic country.

With an extended plot, come a lot more characters. Many of these have already been cast, including protagonist/antagonist Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), Ellie’s girlfriend Dina (Isabela Merced) and Manny (Danny Ramirez).

It was also announced (and then glimpsed in a recent teaser) that Schitt’s Creek icon Catherine O’Hara would be taking a turn in The Last of Us, season two – but as who, was still a complete mystery, until now.

“Villain, or good character?” interviewer Tommy DiDario asked of O’Hara’s The Last of Us role for Extra TV.

In response, the acting legend confirmed that her mystery role is “not a villain”, before adding: “Well, I might be to a certain character.”

Then, cryptically, O’Hara explained that she does indeed “kick ass” – but “psychologically”. Intriguing…

Wait for it…😳 Somehow this update on Season 2 of The Last of Us turned X-Rated pretty fast. Throw in a little #SchittsCreek confusion, a #StrangerThings update + me turning beet red…and I’de say this makes for a forever memorable inteview moment. @extratv pic.twitter.com/Z93DMYWVby — Tommy DiDario (@tommydidario) August 20, 2024

Who can we expect from Catherine O’Hara in The Last of Us?

The short answer is that we don’t know. Catherine O’Hara first appeared in a recent teaser for The Last of Us, season two, but not much was revealed.

“Did you hurt her?” O’Hara’s character asks of Ellie, to which Joel replies: “No.”

“Then what? What did you do?” O’Hara presses, leading Joel to give the heartbreaking answer: “I saved her.”

That’s all that we get, but given the context revealed above, it’s fair to assume that O’Hara’s character is new to the TV show, rather than being based on one from The Last of Us Part II, much like Melanie Lynskey‘s role in season one.

Season two – and potentially three and four – is expected to follow the plot of the video game sequel closely, including a rather important event for Joel and a golf club to kick off the story. Unfortunately.

The Last of Us is due to return in both the US and UK next year.

