The Last of Us star Kaitlyn Dever had to hire ‘extra security’ after being cast as season two antagonist Abby, co-star Isabela Merced has revealed.

After a critically-acclaimed first season covering the events of 2013 video game The Last of Us, which saw Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) trek across a post-apocalyptic United States overridden with zombie-causing fungus, season two is now well on its way.

With a recent teaser giving a sneak peak at Catherine O’Hara’s mystery role, the second season is expected to largely follow 2020’s video game sequel, The Last of Us: Part II, and fans will know that means the introduction of new characters like Ellie’s girlfriend Dina (who’s set to be played by Isabela Merced), and new antagonist Abby.

Abby, who is set to played by Kaitlyn Dever, proved divisive with fans upon the game’s release, largely due to a shocking plot development.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Merced explained: “There are so many strange people in this world, because there are actually people that genuinely hate Abby. Who is not a real person. Just a reminder!”

She added: “Kaitlyn had to be extra secure, hire security, when it came to the filming of this.”

You may like to watch

Warning: Minor spoilers for The Last of Us: Part Two ahead…

Abby, it’s fair to say, is not the most popular of characters among The Last of Us fans.

The second game follows Ellie’s quest for revenge on Abby, but players control both women at different parts of the game; first they handle Ellie as she sets off across the States to find Abby and her friends, but after three days in an unrecognisable Seattle, the game jumps back in time, with players then controlling Abby over the same three days to uncover her own story.

There is also a tense epilogue set several months after the two storylines converge, set in sunny Santa Barbara.

With a possible third or even fourth season hinted at for The Last of Us, who knows how the TV show will cover these events…

The Last of Us is due to return in both the US and UK next year.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.