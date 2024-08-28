Right-wing activist Robby Starbuck has claimed that his controversial, anti-trans documentary, The War on Children, has been banned from Amazon’s streaming platform, Prime Video.

Starbuck, who has been leading a campaign against US companies’ so-called woke policies, said in a post last week that the film had been banned because it contained “offensive content”.

The conservative activist has previously explained what the documentary was about, saying: “There’s a war on our children right now. Far-left activists will stop at nothing to indoctrinate them, sexualise them, guilt them and punish them until they submit to their woke religion… This film exposes everything.”

The film has been criticised for its anti-LGBTQ+, and particularly anti-trans, rhetoric, and for Starbuck not being clear with certain participants about the narrative, with one drag queen saying she was tricked into taking part.

“Is [Amazon founder] Jeff Bezos afraid of people hearing our very mainstream viewpoint shared by half the country or have radicals hijacked his company?” Starbuck asked in a recent post.

“Our film features doctors, US senator Rand Paul, coverage of mainstream peer-reviewed studies, victims of trafficking and exploitation and people like [former swimmer] Riley Gaines and LibsofTikTok. It’s a cinematic representation of the way more than half the country sees the issues facing our kids today.”

He then alleged that the ban is because he is “covering the dangers of sex changes for kids and the dangerous role our government has played in this social contagion”.

He went on to say: “Our film also covers every other big issue facing kids today, not just that one issue. However, I suspect that it’s our critical look at the damage of transitioning kids that got us banned.”

Alongside his post, were screenshots from his Amazon Prime account with a call out to his supporters to “Let Jeff know what you think about this decision.”

Our documentary ‘The War On Children’ is the most watched documentary of the year with more than 50 million views but @amazon just BANNED it from @PrimeVideo due to "offensive content."



Is @JeffBezos afraid of people hearing our very mainstream viewpoint shared by half the… pic.twitter.com/YgRIgDmyZ6 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 21, 2024

Already known in right-wing circles, Starbuck has become increasingly prominent for leading a charge against diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) policies at large American companies.

Harley-Davidson, Jack Daniels, John Deere and, most recently, Lowe’s have all seemingly caved into pressure and rolled back their DEI commitments.

“We’re now forcing multi-billion-dollar organisations to change their policies without even posting, just from fear they have of being the next company we expose,” he said on X/Twitter after home-improvement retail chain Lowe’s shared an internal memo about its decision.

“So far, you’ve helped me change corporate policy at Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley-Davidson, Polaris, Indian Motorcycle and now Lowe’s. We are a force to be reckoned with,” Starbuck said.

PinkNews has approached Amazon for comment.

