Gavin and Stacey Christmas special due to begin filming

The final episode of hit sitcom Gavin and Stacey is due to begin filming on Barry Island, in Wales, in the coming weeks and fans are incredibly excited for the show to return.

The special was confirmed by co-creators Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa, and James Corden, who plays Smithy, earlier this year and said they would all be reprising their roles for one more episode and give the show a final send-off.

Details on the plot are a closely-guarded secret, though fans hope that it will provide long-awaited answers to the questions that have plagued Gavin and Stacey viewers for years.

This includes but is not limited to: What happened on the fishing trip? Did Smithy say yes to the proposal? Will we finally get a coming-out moment for Bryn?

Brydon previously told Chris Evans on his breakfast show that he cried after reading the script for the Christmas special. He said: “It was a couple of months before the cast saw the script. I read it. Oh, it’s so good. Do you know what? I was moved to tears, because it’s emotional.”

He has also addressed rumours of his character’s sexuality as well as the sitcom has alluded to and make jokes about Bryn being gay, often using gay stereotypes – such as his deep love for Desperate Housewives and Sex and the City – as well as Bryn commenting on men like Mick and Gavin’s physique.

The fishing trip mystery is also thought to be related as it involved Bryn and his gay nephew Jason attending a fishing trip and then falling out afterwards.

Brydon has said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Bryn was gay: “I wonder if he’s just never acted on it? They’ve [Gavin & Stacey writers James Corden and Ruth Jones] never said to me [whether he was gay or not] – it’s just what’s there in the script. But you know, the way he gazes at Larry Lamb, at Mick, though he’s a lovely looking boy.”

“I think it’s for the audience to decide for themselves,” he added.

As details of the upcoming special – which will begin filming in just two weeks – are hazy, fans can only hope that the show adds in some more gay representation in the form of Bryn after teasing it for years.

This will the show’s third Christmas special, the last one airing in 2019 – nine years after the end of the third series.

Gavin and Stacey received criticism following the 2019 episode after Bryn and Nessa sang a duet of The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale of New York’ which includes an offensive slur in the line: “You scumbag, you maggot, you cheap lousy f****t.”

In the scene, Corden’s character Smithy shouts out “I love this part!” and then pans to Bryn singing the controversial lyric.

This led to over 900 OfCom complaints for offensive language. The BBC initially defended its decision not to censor the slur, claiming that it “isn’t linked to homosexuality”, but later scrubbed the slur from reruns of the special and from the episode uploaded to BBC iPlayer.