Drag Race UK is back, back, back, back, back again for its sixth season, and a premiere date is just weeks away.

With a freshly announced batch of twelve British glamazons ready to compete to join The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace, Danny Beard and Ginger Johnson in the Drag Race UK Hall of Fame, excitement for the new season has reached fever pitch.

In keeping with the season’s spy-themed promos thus far, and posted to Drag Race UK‘s social media accounts, further “yassified information” revealed that season 6 begins on 26 September at 8pm – just three weeks away.

“Mission UK-006 fiercely starts 26-SEPT-2024 8PM,” the secret (bright pink) dossier read. “Slay with caution.”

The cast list this go around contains a Queen of the Universe alum, a Cardiff queen and one diva with the fiercest drag name we’ve ever heard – Rileasa Slaves.

Competing for the crown will be; Actavia, Chanel O’Connor, Charra Tea, Dita Garbo, Kiki Snatch, Kyran Thrax, La Voic, Lill, Marmalade, Rilease Slaves, Saki Yew and Zahirah Zapanta.

They’ll be displaying their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents for a host of fabulous guest judges, including Mabel, Claire Richards (of Steps fame), Alison Goldfrapp, Amanda Holden, Beverly Knight, Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon MBE, Kristen McMenamy, Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney and AJ Odudu.

Alan Carr, Graham Norton and Michelle Visage will all return alongside RuPaul.

No trailer for Drag Race UK season 6 has yet been released – but if past seasons of the spinoff are to be lived up to, we’ve got more moments of cheek, nerve, gall, audacity and gumption to look forward to.

For those who can’t wait, the international Global All Stars, featuring Drag Race UK‘s Kitty Scott-Claus is currently airing via WoW Presents Plus.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six will premiere 26 September on BBC iPlayer.