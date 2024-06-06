Halsey confirms illness after private two-year battle

Halsey has confirmed the illness they have been battling for the past two years in private.

The “Be Kind” singer – who is openly bisexual and uses she/they pronouns – recently released a new 2024 song titled “The End”. Halsey’s song details how she privately overcame an illness.

In anticipation of their new album, the star shared multiple videos of them rubbing their legs, undergoing their first day of treatment for the illness, crying, and appearing in the recording studio. She wrote in the caption that she is “lucky to be alive”.

Following her new song’s release, the “Without Me” star shared that she was inundated with positive messages of support, and feels compelled to “share a bit more” with fans.

She wrote in a 5 June Instagram post: “Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for ‘The End’ and the support you’ve shown me since its release. I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share. You’ve all been so kind so I want to share a bit more.”

They went on to explain that in 2022, they were diagnosed with Lupus SLE, and “a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder”. Lupus symptoms vary but can include fatigue, joint pain, rash and fever. These can flare up and then improve, as per Mayo Clinic.

“Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life,” she continued.

“After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors,” they said. “After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all Singing and screaming my heart out.”

In the song, the parent-of-one sings: “Every couple of years now/a doctor says I’m sick/Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks/And then they lay it on me/And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain/And I don’t like to complain, but I’m saying sorry.”

If this story has affected you, call LupusLine on 866 375 1427 between 9 am and 5 pm EST on weekdays to be connected to a trained volunteer.