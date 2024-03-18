Liz Hurley has spoken out about appearing in a lesbian sex scene which was directed by her son in her upcoming erotic thriller, calling it “liberating”.

Damian has cast the actor-come-model as Lily in his debut feature film Strictly Confidential — including lesbian sex scenes, and all.

The trailer for the movie landed on 28 February, and featured the 58-year-old engaging in a steamy lesbian love scene, in which she gets it on with Pear Chiravara’s character, Natasha.

The two women are portrayed sharing a passionate kiss before Natasha makes her way down Lily’s neck, chest, and lower body as the older woman throws her head back in pleasure. Remember that Hurley’s 21-year-old son is behind this scene, though.

Hurley has since talked about being directed by her son in the scene, which recently caused viewers to have, erm, thoughts.

She spoke to Access Hollywood, saying: “The things that his script needed me to do weren’t necessarily things I’d always done in movies many times.

You may like to watch

“But having [Damian] there meant that I felt safe and looked after, and I knew in [post-production] he’d look after me.

“So, actually, it’s kind of liberating to work with your family. I may do it again.”

Damian also spoke about the “controversy” surrounding his directing, saying: “Showbusiness has been a fundamental part of my entire life.

“So to us, it’s not a thing. She takes my photos, I take hers.”

Social media users didn’t shy away from sharing their thoughts online, saying on X (formerly Twitter): “I think it’s really weird to be watching your mum do this,” wrote one person, while another said: “She’s a beautiful woman. It’s also peak Roman Empire for a kid to be directing mom in soft-core porn.”

“Nepotism is taking an even darker turn…,” quipped a third.

Damian previously revealed that his mum had kept her “promise” about being in his first feature film, a vow which culminated when he was just a child.

Strictly Confidential is set to be released on 5 April in select cinemas, and will also be made available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other platforms.