A far-right party has won the most votes in an election in Austria for the first time since World War II.

The pro-Kremlin, anti-Islamic, alt-right Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ) won 29.2 per cent of the vote, beating the ruling Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), which gained 26.5 per cent.

The FPÖ’s leader, Herbert Kickl, who calls himself the “people’s chancellor”, said he was ready govern with “each and everyone one” of the country’s other parties.

“We don’t need to change our position because we have always said that we’re ready to lead a government,” he told supporters in the capital, Vienna. “We’re ready to push forward this change in Austria side by side with the people.

“The other parties should ask themselves where they stand on democracy.”

Kickl capitalised on a rising far-right presence in Europe, established by Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, as well as growing fears over inflation, migration and crime. However, the FPÖ still failed to gain a majority and would have to rely on a coalition with another party if it is to govern.

The Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPO), which won 21.1 per cent of the vote, has refused to even talk about a coalition with the FPÖ, but the ÖVP has not yet ruled out the possibility of sharing power.

Where does Austria’s far-right Freedom Party stand on LGBTQ+ rights?

The FPÖ win is likely to be detrimental to Austrian LGBTQ+ rights given the party’s historic rhetoric.

Several of its past leaders, as well as Kickl, have targeted trans people particularly.

As part of its manifesto, which contained several anti-migration and anti-Islamic policies, the FPÖ vowed to pass a constitutional determination which decrees that there are only two sexes. This would repeal several protections for transgender – and particularly non-binary – people that have been won over the past few years.

Currently, Austria’s approach to queer rights has been commendable. The community-based equality index page Equaldex lists it in the top 20 of countries for LGBTQ+ equality.

A Civil Status Law, passed in 2013, allowed trans citizens to legally change gender, albeit with a medical diagnosis, while same-sex marriage has been legal since 2019.

The FPÖ’s plan to reverse protections for transgender citizens could lead to further protections being eroded farther down the line.

Last year, Austria set aside millions of euros to compensate thousands of gay people who had been persecuted for decades prior to 2000.

