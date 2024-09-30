Finneas announces UK and European tour dates

Finneas has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will take the For Cryin’ Out Loud Tour to venues across Europe in April and May 2025.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 12pm on 4 October via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 14 April in Dublin and head to London, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and Bristol.

He will then perform in the likes of Stockholm, Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris before finishing up in Cologne on 9 May.

You may like to watch

The tour will be in support of his second studio album, entitled For Cryin’ Out Loud! which is due for release on 4 October.

It features singles including the title track and “Cleats” and he said the album is “steering things away from the bedroom producer mentality and to a classic studio/band environment”.

This October sees him perform three album launch shows in Los Angeles, London and Brooklyn to coincide with the release.

He’ll then play a string of shows in Australia and New Zealand in early 2025, with tickets now on sale.

Ahead of Finneas tickets going on sale for his UK and European tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Finneas tickets go on sale?

In the UK they go on general sale from 12pm BST on 4 October via Ticketmaster.

In Germany they go on general sale from 12pm CEST on 3 October via Ticketmaster.

For all shows on the European tour, fans who pre-order the album from your local store before 6pm local time on 1 October will receive early access to tickets. This will take place from 9am on 2 October, and you’ll be emailed details.

Those who sign up for the mailing list via the website here, will have access to the fan club presale beginning at 12pm local time on 2 October.