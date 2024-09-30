A radio presenter has dismantled a caller’s claim that LGBTQ+ people want “revenge” for suffering years of inequality.

LBC’s Henry Riley received the call during a late-night broadcast on Sunday (29 September), during a discussion on comments about homophobia made by former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield.

Calling in to the radio station, Phil, from Penrith, in Cumbria, claimed that gay people had “an agenda” and wanted revenge for “years of persecution.”

When asked by the bewildered host what he meant by an agenda, Phil responded: “An agenda, as in there’s hidden meaning in what they… in their attitude.”

"The gay community do have an agenda and they like to flaunt it."

"What do you mean an agenda?"

"They were persecuted for a long time and now they want revenge…"

@HenryRiley1 receives a bizarre call from Phil in Penrith. pic.twitter.com/YJYkbTeSVD — LBC (@LBC) September 29, 2024

Phil failed to elaborate further and instead claimed that a lot of gay people are obsessed with sex.

Riley pointed out that “a lot of straight people are obsessed with sex”, which brought the response: “I know, and I don’t like them either”.

The radio host then asked: “Right, but why are you saying that gay people are pushing an agenda? Does that mean straight people are pushing an agenda?” to which Phil said LGBTQ+ people have been “persecuted for a very, very long time [and] it’s almost as if they want their revenge now”.

Keeping the conversation going, Riley said: “What on Earth are you… I don’t about revenge but they would argue equal rights.”

Phil then changed tack again, saying that since homosexuality is legal, LGBTQ+ people should “get on with [their] life, what else do they want?”

After that, he moved on to say all LGBTQ+ people wear “outlandish garbage… bondage gear… minimally dressed, I wish they’d pack it in”, prompting a clearly exasperated Riley to point out that some straight people do the same.

