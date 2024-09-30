Tottenham Hotspur will take the “strongest possible action” over “abhorrent” homophobic chanting during their Premier League game against Manchester United on Sunday (29 September).

Spurs won the game at Old Trafford 3-0, but their dominant performance was marred by anti-LGBTQ+ chanting from a section of their fans in the away end of the stadium.

One of the anti-gay chants, “Chelsea rent boy” was seemingly directed at former Blues star Mason Mount, a first-half substitute for England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

In a statement after the game, the club said they were “aware of abhorrent homophobic chanting from sections of our away support today”.

‘No way to show support for the team’

The statement went on to say: “This is simply unacceptable, hugely offensive and no way to show support for the team. The club will be working closely with police and stewards to identify anyone instigating or joining in with the chanting [and] we shall take the strongest possible action, in accordance with our sanctions and banning policy.

Rainbow football laces. (Getty/Laurence Griffiths)

“We shall be continuing our work with our LGBTQ+ supporters’ association, Proud Lilywhites, to ensure a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans on match days. We are justly proud of our superb and loyal support, home and away. However, we all have a responsibility to act as ambassadors of Tottenham Hotspur and discrimination of any kind has no place at our club.”

You may like to watch

Supporters who witnessed the chanting are urged to report anything they saw or heard to [email protected].

FA can pursue action against clubs

Mount, who was also forced off by injury, has since taken to his Instagram story to say that he is “all good”.

“Chelsea rent boy” is a demeaning phrase directed at present and former Chelsea players and supporters by opposition fans.

The term has homophobic connotations and, in January 2023, the governing body, the FA. added homophobic chanting to its list of rule breaches and said it can pursue action against clubs whose supporters use them at matches.

“Rent boy” is a term used to describe a young male prostitute.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.



