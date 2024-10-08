Stereophonics announce 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates

Stereophonics have announced details of a huge UK and Ireland stadium tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will perform shows next summer as part of the Stadium Anthems Tour, with the band saying there will be “no hit left behind”.

Fans can get their hands on Stereophonics tickets from 9am on 11 October via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.ie.

The tour will begin on 5 June in Belfast and head to the likes of Dublin, Cork, Huddersfield and Glasgow.

They’ll also play a huge outdoor show at London’s Finsbury Park on 4 July and finish up with a homecoming gig at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 12 July.

It’ll mark their first tour in three years, with frontman Kelly Jones saying: “Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this band’s catalogue for people in huge outdoor gatherings through the summer of 2025 makes me so excited.

“We should make a new album…oh wait …we already did that! See ya there for more good times…. TUNE!!! TUNE!!! TUNE!!”

Fans can expect to hear hits like “Dakota”, “Have A Nice Day”, “Maybe Tomorrow”, “C’est La Vie” and “A Thousand Trees”, along with songs from a new studio album coming in 2025.

Ahead of Stereophonics tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Stereophonics tickets?

Tickets for all show go on general sale at 9am on 11 October via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.ie.

Ticket prices will be confirmed during the week as the presales go live.

Is there a presale?

Yes, a number of presales are taking place across the week.

An album presale takes place from 9am on 9 October. This is available to fans who pre-order their upcoming album from the official store before 2pm on 8 October.

A Ticketmaster presale takes place from 9am on 10 October. This is available to those signed up to Ticketmaster’s mailing list and you’ll receive details on how to access it on Thursday morning.

Other presales taking place for select dates include a Three mobile presale for those with the app and Gigs in Scotland presale. You can check your local listing below for more details.