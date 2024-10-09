Gay Democrat Mondaire Jones has responded after photos surfaced, during Black History Month, of his Republican opponent Mike Lawler in blackface.

Lawler wore blackface at college in 2006, as part of a Michael Jackson Halloween costume. He has since apologised “for anyone who takes offence,” adding that it was meant as a “genuine homage”.

But Jones, one of the first openly gay Black US congressman, isn’t accepting the apology and, in response to the photos, obtained by The New York Times, said: “Mike Lawler knew exactly what he was doing.

‘He knew it was wrong’

“He knew it was wrong and is only upset because he got caught doing it and not because he actually engaged in offensive behaviour.”

Jones was elected to the US House of Representatives for New York’s 17th District in 2020 and is a staunch advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. He has also pushed for stricter gun laws, student debt cancellation and immigration reform.

But after his district was redrawn, he lost the Democratic primary election for the 10th congressional district in 2022. However, he is now fighting the 17th district again – a seat held by Lawler.

You may like to watch

Announcing his candidacy last year, Jones said: “I stand up to Republicans trying to overthrow our democracy and take away the freedom to have an abortion even as I push members of our party to fight harder for working people,” The Advocate reported.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.