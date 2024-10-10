The Jellycats with the most undeniably queer energy

From grinning croissants and smirking sushi to fuzzy, bipedal woodland creatures and costumed amphibians, you’d have had to be living under a dreadfully dull rock to have missed the age-defying phenomenon that is Jellycat.

A soft toy company which dates back to the 90s, Jellycat is known for adorable range of pushies featuring nearly every animal possible – with equally adorable names like LouLou Love Bug, Higgledy Piggledy Old Spot and Escarfgot (hint: it’s a snail in a scarf) – as well as anthropomorphised objects and foods.

Like Beanie Babies and Cabbage Patch Kids before them, Jellycats are a beloved brand for children, their parents and – notably – childless adults as well.

Whilst certainly marketed at young children – Jellycat also produce storybooks to go along with many of their plushies – there is no doubt that creating products like cutesy, smiling ramen bowls, avocados and cactuses is to equally appealing to childless millennials worn down by the woes of the world.

With the huge range of Jellycats on offer, we have pulled together a list of the ones with the queerest energy.

Amuseables Rainbow

First up, unsurprisingly, this colourful little guy is top of our list.

Whilst you might think we are going to say this adorable rainbow has queer energy because, well, it’s a rainbow, our audience executive Tom’s alternative take is impossibly on point.

They note that this penta-coloured plushie has “ally energy” and is “not queer but very vocal about queer rights – sometimes in a corporate-y way but still well meaning”.

Just look into those black bead eyes, that rainbow loves a full day of DEI training.

The Jellycat team themselves say the Amuseables Rainbow “loves everybody, and welcomes one and all for big, colourful hugs!”

Amuseables Happy Boiled Egg

Twink.

Amuseables Rocksy Salt & Miller Pepper

These two are billed by the Jellycat team as the “cutest condiment couple” and Joanna, our audience development lead, feels they are a sweet ‘late-in-life’ gay couple that came out in their 50s.

They really do remind us of those sweet older couples you see walking their dogs in the park hand-in-hand, wearing complimentary parkas.

Sky Dragon

Shy looking Sky Dragon definitely gives off the vibe of someone who has just come out. They love to wear their Pride gear, but maybe a little more subtly than their friends who have been out longer.

Snowman Timmy Turtle

Another Jellycat that gives older gay vibes. Some might say he is grumpy, we say he is catty.

Snowman Timmy Turtle is always dressed to nines to stroll down to his local pub to drink a white wine spritzer with his newspaper and absolutely threw one of the first rocks at Stonewall.

Silly Succulent Aloe

Joanna, our audience development lead, ventures that this spiky-headed plant is bisexual with a golden retriever boyfriend. Just looking into her eyes we know that she loves all women and one (1) singular man.

Amuseables Love Locks

Undeniably lesbians that have been together two weeks and basically moved in together.

They’ll probably get a cat soon.

Amuseables Holly

This “joyful gang of scarlet berries”, in the words of the Jellycat team, are in fact “everyone’s fave poly throuple” in the words of our audience executive Tom.

Amuseables Campfire

Whether it’s the flaming locks of auburn hair (thanks, Dolly) or the chunky tripod of huggable corduroy sticks (aka corduroy trousers that would be paired with bright socks and Dr Martens Oxford shoes) this Amuseables Campfire is 100% a non-binary icon.

Amuseables Bobble Avocado

She’s vegan, she probably rides a skateboard, she no doubt lives in Brighton. The Amuseables Bobble Avocado – which the Jellycat team calls a “kooky pal for frosty days” – has big bi energy and likely performs as a drag king on the weekends.

