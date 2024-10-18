Baseball teams stand up to anti-LGBTQ+ bullying on Spirit Day

Several baseball teams across the US have affirmed their commitment to trans and non-binary people as part of Spirit Day celebrations aimed at combatting anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination.

Sporting teams and organisations, including the San Francisco Giants, the New York Mets, the Texas Rangers, and the Cincinnati Reds, wore purple clothing as part of their vow to stand against bullying based on gender identity, in posts on X/Twitter on Thursday (17 October).

A spokesperson for the San Francisco side wrote: “Spirit Day is a time to stand against bullying and show support for LGBTQ+ youth, especially trans and non-binary youth, who all deserve a safe and accepting world. The SF Giants are proud to come together, wear purple, and spread a message of kindness, inclusion, and belonging for all.”

https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1846969918883090625

The Mets insisted that “bullying has no place” in baseball, while the Rangers said: “No one should be bullied or called names simply for being who they are.”

Spirit Day is an anti-bullying national holiday promoted by GLAAD to promote the safety and protection of queer youngsters. It was launched in 2010 by Canadian teenager Brittany McMillan in response to a rise in the number of bullying-related suicides and incidents.

“While GLAAD research shows that LGBTQ acceptance is at an all-time high, so too is anti-LGBTQ discrimination and bullying,” a spokesperson for the not-for-profit organisation said.

“As online hate continues to foment real-world harm, coupled with the anti-LGBTQ climate of our day – from book bans to bans on drag, bans on LGBTQ history and bans on healthcare – America’s youth is particularly at risk and has never needed our support more than right now.”

The SF Giants and New York Mets shared a picture of employees and executives wearing purple. Several teams also changed the profile picture of their X account to match the colours.

