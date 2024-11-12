Concerns over Cass Review raised by more than 200 educational psychologists

More than 200 educational psychologists have signed an open letter to education secretary Bridget Phillipson, expressing concerns about the findings of the Cass Review.

The letter was co-authored by Dr Dan O’Hare, a senior lecturer at the University of Bristol, Dr Cora Sargeant, a senior teaching fellow at the University of Southampton, and trainee educational psychologist Christie Ghent.

The 206 signatories said they were concerned about the “processes and findings of the Cass review” and “the real-world negative impacts being experienced by gender-diverse and transgender young people in the UK”.

The letter went on to say: “We welcome the diverse range of opinions of colleagues on the question of how professional psychologists can best support gender-diverse children and young people. We are concerned, however, that there are approaches to the discussion that invalidate the experiences and identities of trans and gender-diverse children and young people.

Activists in London rally in support of trans under-18s. (Getty)

“Such invalidation is fundamentally discriminatory, contrary to equality and human rights legislation, and has the potential to cause harm. We reaffirm our commitment to act in accordance with the Health and Care Professions Council’s standards of proficiency, and kindly but firmly challenge discrimination where we identify it.”

The independent, 400-page review into the provision of healthcare for trans youth in England, was published in April and made upwards of 32 recommendations to restructure the way in which transgender youngsters receive care.

Several recommendations, including the separation of pathways for pre-pubescent children and teenagers, exercising “extreme caution” on the use of puberty blockers and creating a follow-through service for those aged between 17 and 25, have been subject to scrutiny by charities, not-for-profit groups and medical organisations such as the British Medical Association.

The most notable result of the report was the former Conservative government’s decision to put a ban on private prescriptions for puberty blockers for transgender youngsters, which was continued by Labour following the general election in July.

Dr Hilary Cass authored the Cass Review into trans youth healthcare in England. (BMJ/Canva/Getty)

“While we appreciate that not all children and young people with diverse-gender experiences will seek transition-related healthcare, we agree with the fundamental finding of the review and the worldwide consensus that transition-related healthcare should be available and accessible to the children and young people who need it,” the medical experts said in their letter.

“Holistic-transition-related healthcare becomes challenging in an overstretched and under-funded health care system [and the recommendations are] likely to continue to influence policy decisions which perpetuate existing inequality.

“Gender diversity is a genuine aspect of the human experience, present across cultures and throughout history. Exploration and education about this diversity are welcome, but we hold that we should always refrain from attempting to change someone’s gender identity.”

The signatories urged Phillipson to undertake three actions:

Welcome the fair criticism of the Cass Review, reflecting the nuance of a complex field and recognising the substantial, widespread international critique. Meet with us, with a shared commitment to keep inclusion at the heart of our practice, so that we can help build an education system and society where everyone can find a place to belong. Restate commitment to, and pursue with haste, a legislative ban [on] all conversion practices.

Educational psychologist Dr Jane Park, who has a trans daughter, said: “I welcome this significant letter and wholeheartedly agree that gender diversity is an intrinsic part of the human experience. While exploration and education about this diversity are important, they must be guided by compassion and respect for lived experiences.

“I value the core messages of this letter, urging the government to reaffirm its commitment to keeping inclusion at the heart of our society and fostering an education system where everyone belongs.”

Advocates initially welcomed the advice, based on the Interim Cass Review, that the NHS move to regional trans youth healthcare clinics. (Getty)

Co-author Sargeant said: “This is what we do, we understand the barriers children and young people face to their inclusion in school, and together we help lift them.

“As a profession, we recognise that gender-diverse children and young people are being pushed further to the margins of our education system, but this letter reminds us that there they will always find us, the wardens of belonging, reassuring all who find themselves marginalised that you are not alone.”

Earlier this year, O’Hare told PinkNews: “We are particularly concerned about the real-world negative impacts being experienced by gender-diverse and transgender young people in the UK since April.

“Recent government-commissioned research highlighted that conversion therapy is likely to be harmful, associated with poor mental-health outcomes, including suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts.

“We’re asking the secretary of state to push forward with the government’s proposed ban on conversion therapy practices to ensure that all young people are protected from attempts to repress or change their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Suicide is preventable. Readers who are affected by the issues raised in this story are encouraged to contact Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org), or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). ​Readers in the US are encouraged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Line on 1-800-273-8255.

