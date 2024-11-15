Another ridiculous transgender conspiracy theory has cropped up on Elon Musk’s increasingly shambolic social media platform, X, lately – the claim that Donald Trump is getting rid of “trans species child tax credit.”

There is, of course, no such thing. But that doesn’t mean Trump isn’t being heaped with praise for ‘axing’ it.

Two days ago, on November 13, Donald Trump picked Elon Musk to head up a new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The department will not be a government agency, meaning the pair will work outside the administration to offer the White House “advice and guidance”, the president-elect said.

On November 14, a parody DOGE X account tweeted: “Which department do you want us to audit first? Be sure to give us a follow as we begin to audit and clean up this corrupt government.”

Which department do you want us to audit first?



Be sure to give us a follow as we begin to audit and clean up this corrupt government.

One of the top replies is: “The Trans Species Child Tax Credit… some woman posted on X that she’s worried about losing the $12k yr for each of the last four years under Biden as her child identifies as a CAT! My friend went to her daughter’s school where kids with tails use litter boxes in the bathrooms!“

The false belief that this tax credit exists seems to have originated from a TikTok video posted from an account called @isatandstared two days ago, which has 426,000 followers.

It begins: “Parents of trans species kids, what are we doing about Donald Trump getting rid of the trans species child tax credit? For the past four years I’ve been receiving $12,000 a year because my son identifies as a cat and that’s counted as a disability.”

The person behind @isatandstared, Kass Theaz, states that it is a “satire” account in her bio. Many of her videos widely disseminate anti-trans misinformation of various kinds, including a second video that alleges her son uses a litter box. Another clip with over seven million views claims she was told off for once taking her son to the vet and complains that she believed it to be “discrimination.”

Almost all of the comments underneath the video about “trans species child tax credit” assume the information to be true. One of the top replies is: “You shouldn’t be getting money for your child thinking they are a cat or dog or whatever get a job don’t be useless.”

The video was subsequently re-shared to X, where it was also taken at face value, and racked up over two million views on that platform.

Is this for real?

We’ve been paying for what?



The guy responding is 🤣 but getting disability payments for WHAT?!!!! pic.twitter.com/B1xqmwAW2I — Jen (@JPo1369) November 14, 2024

One of the replies to the X version of the video reads: “Just think of what teachers have to deal with. I’m so thankful we got our president back. God bless President Trump!”

The transphobic hoax about kids identifying as cats and schools being “forced” to put litter boxes in bathrooms as a result has been doing the rounds for some time, despite various attempts to debunk it.

However, the urban myth clearly continues to hold weight for some parents, right-wing conspiracy theories and Republican lawmakers – despite there not being a shred of evidence to support it.

While it may seem hilarious that anyone would fall for such an outlandish rumour, often linked to the furry community, the pandemonium that has grown around it has real-life implications for trans people who are still fighting to have their identities recognised and treated with dignity.

For many anti-trans activists, the bizarre hoax justifies their belief that trans rights are a slippery slope to people identifying as animals, including cats, or other non-human things.

This in turn gives ground to conservative legislators that wider LGBTQ+ rights are dangerous and pose a threat to society, particularly children and young people.

So yes, we will say it one more time – and more loudly for the people in the back. No, there is no such thing as trans species child tax credit. Joe Biden didn’t introduce it, Donald Trump isn’t going to axe it, and everyone really needs to collectively get a grip, frankly.