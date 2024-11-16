The popular gay club Heaven has been closed by the Metropolitan Police after a rape was reported by one of its patrons.

The club’s alcohol license has been suspended for up to 28 days by Westminster Council, until a full hearing can take place, following an application from the police on the grounds of public safety.

The suspension means Heaven will not be able to open for the next 28 days and could be closed permanently.

In an initial hearing on Friday (November 15), the council heard how a woman was allegedly rape near the venue by a member of Heaven’s security staff earlier this month but was apparently ignored by other members of staff when she tried to report the attack.

The security guard, who has been named as Morenikeji Adewole of Dartford, has since been arrested and charged with rape.

“Following a request from the Metropolitan Police, and considering evidence from both the police and the operator, the council’s licensing committee has decided to suspend Heaven’s licence for 28 days,” a council spokesperson told the BBC.

“We recognise this venue’s cultural significance but the committee agreed this step is necessary to prevent serious crime and protect the public. A full licensing hearing will be held in December where both the police and venue management will have the opportunity to present new evidence.”

“This case is currently subject of an ongoing police investigation, and we are unable to comment further at this stage,” they added.

The Metropolitan Police also released a statement addressing the closure of the club, saying that this “follows another incident in May when three members of the venue’s security team were filmed assaulting a customer in the street”, adding that both incidents “raise serious concerns” about the club’s ability to protect customers.

Following the suspension, Heaven posted on Instagram to say they were “considering [their] position with regard to an appeal”.

The post continued: “We are sickened by this allegation but can’t comment as it’s an ongoing criminal investigation. We can only send our thoughts to the alleged victim. Our priority is to put new procedures in place to make sure nothing like this can happen again and gain the confidence of the Council as we move forward.”

Heaven is located off Villiers Street in Charing Cross, and has been open since 1979. It is considered a haven for the LGBTQ+ community in London.