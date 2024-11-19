Susan Sarandon is currently “unattached” and open to dating a partner or any gender.

Speaking to The Times, the Thelma & Louise star said she’s single, and that neither age gaps nor gender bothers her when it comes to looking for a partner.

“There are different people who are younger but have lived a very full life [and] are more mature, more interesting,” she went on to say about what she is looking for in a partner. “It has to be somebody who has curiosity, a sense of humour, intelligence and [an] appetite for life.

“God bless you if you manage to find somebody who fulfils any of those things, whether they’re younger, whether they’re older, whether they’re female or male, whether they’re gender-fluid, whatever. Those are just details.”

Sarandon, who won an Oscar in 1996 for her role in Dead Man Walking, voiced similar opinions when appearing on an episode of the Uncut and Uncensored Podcast in 2021.

“I’m open to all age, all colour. Those, for me, are just details. What I’m interested in is someone who wants to be adventuresome,” she said.

“They could be a school teacher, or a writer, they could be successful or not successful… somebody who owns themselves and isn’t gonna be intimated by people coming up to [me] on the street and saying: ‘Oh, I love you’.”

Elsewhere in The Times article, the actress, who came out as bisexual in 2022, added that she has three cats at home, and that her son had told her to go for “cat owners” when looking for a partner.

She also revealed that she had been dropped by her talent agency because of comments she made at a pro-Palestine rally in November, saying: “I’ve been used as an example of what not to do if you want to continue to work.

“There are so many people out of work right now… who have lost their jobs as custodians, as writers, as painters, as people working in the cafeteria, substitute teachers, who have been fired because they tweeted something, or liked a tweet, or asked for a ceasefire.”

