Life of Agony singer Keith Caputo has announced that he is detransitioning, in a set of thunderous, right-wing posts condemning so-called “gender ideology.”

The 50-year-old lead singer of the alt metal band revealed in an Instagram post that he had stopped taking feminising hormones several years ago. “I’ve cured my gender dysphoria. It took many years,” Caputo said in a video filmed in New York. “A lot of walking through the fire but I rose above my misunderstandings of my soul and spirit.”

Caputo came out as trans in 2011 and began using the name Mina Caputo. In several interviews throughout his transition, he described himself as a “f*****g sissy” and said he hadn’t allowed himself to be “as flowery or as vulnerable.”

Since then, the singer has decried “gender ideology” and insisted that transgender women shouldn’t be allowed into single-sex spaces.

His Instagram, which is still under his feminine name, is filled with anti-vaccine comments and content praising US president-elect Donald Trump, including quotes from Robert F Kennedy Jr, the man nominated to be secretary of health in the incoming administration.

Caputo has also shared posts critical of drag queens who “tell stories to kids”; one was illustrated with a picture of an army soldier throwing a grenade, which people claimed incited violence against the community.

“I can’t believe how stupid and cowardly people are,” another Caputo post reads. “Absolutely disgraceful. What a disappointment. Feminism gone bad 101. I’m a man, and I’m more of a feminist than the feminists.

“Having gender dysphoria or some kind of body dimorphism doesn’t make your biological self magically change. It’s all in the mental. In a particular spot in the brain. I’m proud to stand up for biological women.”

Speaking about Caputo’s recent comments, a former fan wrote on Facebook: “RIP Mina Caputo. You were a f**king icon. This is big, and now you’re gonna throw trans kids and drag queens under the bus on your way out? Like, go for it, detransition. That’s your journey. But, this is messed up. My heart hurts so much over this.”

Despite what Caputo says, gender dysphoria cannot be cured and it is not indicative of trans identities, according to experts.

False claims and pseudoscience such as “rapid onset gender dysphoria” and “social contagion” theories have been widely debunked even by the original theorists.

And 62 medical providers in the US, including the American Psychological Association have denounced rapid onset gender dysphoria as a non-legitimate clinical diagnosis and branded attempts to cure gender dysphoria as conversion therapy.

