Actor James Franco has said he’s “changed who he was” as he returns to acting following extensive sexual misconduct allegations, which he claims led to him being “cast out” of Hollywood.

Franco was hit with accusations of sexual misconduct in 2018 when five women, who consisted of two of Franco’s former students as well as an actress who he mentored, accused him of inappropriate behaviour.

At the time, the 46-year-old claimed the allegations were “not accurate”, but said he didn’t want to “shut down” those who “didn’t have a voice”. He agreed to pay out $2.23million (£1.67million) to settle the lawsuit.

Following the 2019 lawsuit, he stepped back from the limelight and claims he was “cut off” and cast out by his peers.

James Franco allegations

The earliest allegations against the actor surfaced in 2014, when Gawker published messages between the then 35-year-old Franco and a 17-year-old Scottish girl he was appeared to be trying to lure to a hotel room, The Cut reports. The girl was visiting New York City and recorded a video with the actor after seeing him in Of Mice and Men on Broadway, after which he slid into her DMs with questions like: “Do you have a bf?” “When is your bday?” and “Should I rent a room?” She declined to meet him because she was underage.

Franco subsequently admitted to hitting on the teen in an instance of “bad judgment.”

The actor, who starred in 2014’s The Interview with Seth Rogen, is now returning to the screen to appear in Italian drama film, directed by Claudio Giovannesi, Hey Joe.

Filmmakers James Franco (L) and Seth Rogen. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon)

In the film Franco plays protagonist Dean, a 23-year-old American sailor who lands in Naples in 1944.

The synopsis reads: “Dean develops feelings for native Lucia, with whom he has a son. Dean is compelled to leave them but finally returns to see his family again, in a changed city.”

In an interview with Variety, Franco spoke out about feeling cast out from the film industry.

“I mean, it is what it is. I’ve honestly moved past it. It was dealt with, and I got to change,” he said of his past.

“So that’s it, it’s over. I mean, I’ve worked in the US too. So I’m just trying to move on.”

Franco added that he has had a “pause” and experienced “changing priorities” after being “cancelled.”

“Ultimately, I think I’m kind of grateful because it did afford me a chance to just do whatever private work and really change what I need to change,” Franco said.

He added: “So now that I am working, I can just be there for the project. It’s not about me trying to fill some hole with work, it’s just about, ‘Wow, I have a really great life. I’m very grateful, and I hope to serve whatever project I do.’”

In 2016, Franco revealed what fuels his “obsession” with telling LGBTQ+ stories on screen – specifically that of gay men, saying he has an “artistic preoccupation” with homosexuality and gay men in general. The actor, director-turned-poet also released a book titled ‘Straight James / Gay James’.