Supreme Court rejects parents’ challenge to trans school policy

The US Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal from parents who wanted to challenge a school district’s guidance about supporting trans pupils.

On Monday (9 December), the court, which is also hearing a landmark case on gender-affirming care, issued an order declining the opportunity to review a group of parents’ lawsuit against the Eau Claire Area School District, in Wisconsin.

The group, calling itself Parents Protecting Our Children, oppose a policy which allows trans youngsters to use chosen names and pronouns, as well as single-sex facilities, such as toilets, which match their gender identity.

They claim the policy means parents “are not entitled to know their kids’ identities” and their rights are treated as “negotiable rather than essential”.

In a press release issued by the Liberty Justice Center, which is supporting the group, senior counsel Emily Rae said: “I am disappointed that the supreme court declined to hear this important case. While this is of course not the result parental rights advocates were hoping for, the fight is not over.

“There are many oongoing cases involving parents’ rights and notification policies, and I am optimistic the court will take up one or several of these in the coming months.

“Policies that encourage school administrators to facilitate the transition of minor children, without involving or even informing their parents or guardians, are an issue of growing national importance. We are proud to challenge these destructive policies and other actions by the state legislators and school boards who want to keep secrets from parents.”

