Trump nominates his son’s ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle as ambassador to Greece

Donald Trump has nominated former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle – until recently his son’s fiancée – as US ambassador to Greece.

Guilfoyle, who began dating Donald Trump Jnr in 2018 and got engaged to him in 2020, is believed to no longer be in a relationship with the president-elect’s son. Reports suggest he is now seeing socialite Bettina Anderson.

Despite the breakup, and her departure from Fox News in 2018 after being accused of sexually harassing a young female assistant, she has been named for the overseas post.

Announcing his choice on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media and politics, along with her sharp intellect, make her supremely qualified to represent the United States and safeguard its interests abroad.

“Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defence co-operation to trade and economic innovation.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle previously served as a campaign fund-raiser for Trump but has no experience in foreign policy or as a diplomat.

Trump has now nominated the majority of his incoming administration, including anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jnr as secretary of health, “anti-woke” Fox News presenter Pete Hegseth to head up the defence department, and anti-LGBTQ+ governor Kristi Noem to lead Homeland Security.

Elon Musk is set for a new efficiency role, which might not be a governmental appointment so he could bypass the need for congressional approval. Musk and Republican former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will jointly run the Department of Government Efficiency, which is already being referred to as DOGE.

Trump explained that the duo’s role will also entail partnering with the Office of Management and Budget to “drive large-scale structural reform and create an entrepreneurial approach to government never seen before”.

