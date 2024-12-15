Actor Ryan Reynolds and the original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter were joined on screen in a new advert to raise money for the SickKids Foundation, which is the charitable arm for the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children.

In a video posted to his social media, Reynolds donned his Deadpool costume accompanied by Kidpool and Carter.

It starts with Deadpool getting into a sleigh with Kidpool, with Deadpool saying: “Benevolence is thirsty work.”

Deadpool then tells his protégé that they should “eliminate sick kids” and Kidpool says that is so “f***ed up” before Deadpool explains that they are trying to “eliminate the sickness by encouraging people to donate”.

“But we’re going to need some help because you and I are technically R-rated and these are kids, sick kids,” he continues.

Carter then appears in a puff of smoke, eager to help. She then spins around in classic Wonder Woman fashion to don her own costume, but instead appears in an ugly Christmas jumper.

“That is one f***ing ugly sweater,” Kidpool says.

The video ends with text that reads: “Donate before midnight December 24th and Ryan [Reynolds] and [his wife] Blake [Lively] will match donations up to $500,000.”

This is Reynolds’ sixth consecutive SickKids fundraiser, with the previous campaigns raising over $3 million total, according to CTV.

Carter is best known for being the start of the live-action television series Wonder Woman from 1975 to 1979.

She has been a staunch ally to the LGBTQ+ community and previously tweeted that Wonder Woman is a queer icon.

Carter said: “I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention. Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.”