Photographer Jacktone Odhiambo has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of Kenyan LGBTQ+ activist Edwin Chiloba.

Odhiambo, who was Chiloba’s long-time friend and housemate, denied the killing but was found guilty by the High Court in Eldoret on Monday (16 December). DNA evidence showed the two men had had an intimate physical relationship, ABC News reported.

Gay sex is illegal in Kenya, punishable by up to 14 years in prison under Penal Code 1930.

Chiloba’s body was found in a metal box by the side of the road in Uasin Gishu County in January 2023. Preliminary investigations showed his eyes had been gouged out. He was 25.

Edwin Chiloba’s body was found dumped in a metal box almost two years ago. (Credit: (AFP/Getty Images/Lawrence Leteipa)

While Nation earlier gave the cause of death as strangulation, the BBC reported that a post-mortem indicated that he had died from lack of oxygen, caused by smothering. Socks had been stuffed into his mouth.

Although the motive remains unknown, justice Reuben Nyakundi said Odhiambo had planned the murder and showed no remorse. “I have considered all factors and found that Odhiambo was a vengeful person who committed the killing of his close friend,” the judge said.

The prosecution told the court that Odhiambo had spent Chiloba’s money after killing him, according to the BBC.

Chiloba’s death rocked the LGBTQ+ community in Kenya, with friends describing him as “an amazing human” and an “iconic fashion designer”.

Several attempts to decriminalise gay sex in the East African country have failed, and president William Ruto has branded LGBTQ+ rights a “non-issue”.

