A Neo-Nazi who wanted an LGBTQ+ group to “pay in blood”, has been jailed for 10 years.

Alan Edward, 55, from Falkirk, in Scotland, had been found guilty of a number of offences, at the High Court in Sterling in September.

And on Thursday (19 December), the former journalist, who reportedly glorified Hitler, was jailed by the High Court in Glasgow. As well as charges under the Terrorism Act, he was convicted of racism, antisemitism, Holocaust denial and a breach of the peace. He had denied all the offences.

Prosecutors had compared his home to an “armoury” and the jury heard that Edward had written: “The quickest way to someone’s heart is with a high-power 7.62mm round.”

According to police, a search of Edward’s home, in the Wholequarter Avenue area of Falkirk, in September 2022 uncovered a large quantity of weapons, including a crossbow with telescopic sights, 14 knives, a tomahawk, machetes, a Samurai sword, knuckledusters, a catapult, an extendable baton and a stun gun.

Edward promoted a banned neo-Nazi group online

He also owned an air pistol modelled on the Walther PPK – the German pistol issued to James Bond in Ian Fleming’s 1958 novel Dr No, which became 007’s signature weapon.

Other combat-style weapons and paraphernalia were also found during the search, including an SS-style skull mask. Following World War II, the SS lightning-bolts symbol was adopted by white supremacists and neo-Nazis worldwide, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Edward, who had more than 28,000 followers on social media, was said to have “idolised” Norwegian neo-Nazi mass murderer Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in a terrorist attack in 2011.

Counter-terrorism officers were made aware of Edwards in 2016 when he uploaded a video of himself at the rally of far-right group National Action. He also promoted a banned far-right neo-Nazi group online.

You may like to watch

Between December 2017 and September 2022, police found that Edward had posted and shared memes and images online of a racist, homophobic and violent nature, including information associated with extreme right-wing groups.

‘Now they will pay in blood’

Om WhatsApp, he had detailed an attack against a Falkirk LGBTQ+ group and reportedly said: “They have been pushing their luck for years, now they will pay in blood. We should get masked up and go do a few of them in at their little gay club.”

Other messages targeted communists and Jews.

He was given a 15-year extended sentence, with 10 years in jail and five years on licence once released back into the community, and made the subject of a Serious Crime Prevention Order, which will be in place for five years after his release.

Edward was also made subject to notification requirements in regard to the 2008 Counter-Terrorism Act for 30 years, Sky News reported.

Detective superintendent Stephen Clark, head of counter-terrorism investigations at Police Scotland, said: “Edward shared extreme racist and homophobic content online with the aim of stirring up hatred and spreading fear and alarm. His complete disregard for the corrosive impact this could have on our communities heightened these dangerous actions.”

Edward’s conviction showed how police “will not hesitate to investigate online or offline behaviour which breaches terrorism or other criminal legislation”, Clark added.

“Holding an array of weaponry posed a clear and significant risk to the public which underlines the importance of him being brought to justice. We are committed to combatting terrorism and help and support from the public is vital. Anyone with information on a terrorist threat should contact Police Scotland on 101 immediately.”

