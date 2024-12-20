Comedian Sam Nicoresti’s recent YouTube special Wokeflake is a must-watch this festive season, with several clips from the hour-long stand-up set going viral on TikTok.

Sam Nicoresti is a UK-based writer, performer and comedian whose latest work, titled Wokeflake, is about trans identity and culture wars – and has left viewers in hysterical laughter, despite the serious subject matter.

Touching on the topic of trans women in sports Nicoresti jests, “I think trans women in sports are a conspiracy by the sports lobby to trick trans people into caring about sport.”

The clip, which has received more than 96,000 likes on TikTok, features Nicoresti continuing the gag, saying: “I thought the whole point of becoming queer was that I’d never have to talk about football again. You tricked me somehow!”

Nicoresti quips: “I thought the whole point of sport is that someone has an unfair physical advantage.” On Usain Bolt, he adds: “If I’m in a race with Usain Bolt, I’m not standing there like, ‘Well, this isn’t fair– he can run faster than me.’ That’s sports! One person wins. 99 percent of professional sports players are losers for a living, and I don’t care who hears me say it.”

Comments under the clip, captioned “Mr. Bolt, meet me at dawn,” join in the joke, with one person writing, “Michael Phelps is literally a fish man, yet people didn’t cry.”

One person wrote, “This has altered my opinion a bit,” while another simply stated, “You’re hilarious.”

Another viral clip from the comedy special, which jokes about the King’s pronouns, has garnered nearly 40,000 likes on the platform.

In it Nicoresti focuses on people who hit out at pronouns, claiming all those who are against the use of pronouns “love the King,” adding: “name a more ridiculous pronoun than the Royal We.”

Speaking of King Charles III, the sketch goes on to say he has “recently changed his titles, his labels, his identity” and is going around “calling himself the divine embodiment of the will of God upon the face of the Earth. But I want to wear little pants, and suddenly I’m delusional.”

Comments under the clip on TikTok share the audiences enthusiasm for the jokes, with one writing “made me snort my coffee, hahaha.”

Another comment reads, “This is what I’m bringing up when my family gets problematic at Christmas,” while another shares “this delivery is as smooth as butter”.

The producers of Wokeflake said: “In a time when the ‘comedy special’ feels increasingly weaponised against trans people, Wokeflake pushes the boundaries of the emergent artform and aims to beat the bigots at their own game. A portrait of transition in close-up, pores and all.”

Wokeflake is available to watch on YouTube here.