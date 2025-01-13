Meta ‘removes LGBTQ+ Pride themes from Facebook Messenger app’

Tech giants Meta have reportedly removed Pride and LGBTQ+ themes from Facebook Messenger just days after changes to hate speech rules which will allow users to call queer people “mentally ill”.

The “trans” and “non-binary themes” had colour schemes that matched the respective gender identity’s pride flags. Other themes on Facebook Messenger include ones for Minecraft and Squid Game.

The change, initially flagged by 404 Media, follows billionaire owner Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to remove fact-checkers from Instagram, Threads and Facebook, and replace them with community notes similar to that seen on X/Twitter.

The company also came under fire after their community standards policy was changed to allow LGBTQ+ people to be described as “mentally ill”.

SANTA ROSA, PHILIPPINES – JANUARY 08: In this photo illustration, the Meta logo and its verified logo are seen on screens on January 08, 2025 in Santa Rosa, Philippines. Meta has announced the discontinuation of its fact-checking program, transitioning to a community-driven model that relies on (Photo illustration by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

Meta launched the themes in 2021 and 2022 as part of their celebration of Pride Month.

“Messenger is committed to building the safest private messaging experience, that gives the growing LGBTQ+ community and its allies a trusted space to open up with confidence,” a spokesperson said while announcing the non-binary theme in 2022.

The shift has caused “total chaos“, according to internal conversations revealed by 404 Media, with several employees reportedly taking sick leave, saying that they are “LGBTQ+ and mentally ill”.

A thread on Meta’s internal workplace site reportedly had several hundred comments, some of which asked the board of directors to explain “how the decision was made to update the policy, particularly given this does not reflect any mainstream scientific consensus”.

Mark Zuckerberg has made telling changes to the rules governing his social media platforms. (Getty)

A member of Meta’s policy team is said to have responded by saying that its “core values have not changed”, adding: “The changes to our hateful conduct policy seek to undo the mission creep that has made our rules too restrictive and too prone to over-enforcement.

You may like to watch

“Reaffirming our core value of free expression means we might see content on our platforms that people find offensive.”

Meta have not yet responded to a PinkNews request for comment.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

