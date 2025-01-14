Queer Disney stars Josie Totah and Karan Brar send internet wild after kissing on TikTok 

Queer former Disney Channel stars Josie Totah and Karan Brar sent social media users into a frenzy after kissing on TikTok.

Trans actress Totah is seen in the video wearing a slinky black dress as Brar approaches from behind and kisses her, while she grabs his head in a seemingly passionate moment.

Fans flooding the TikTok with comments, expressing hopes that the clip was for real.

“Love this for them,” one person said, while another wrote: “This [is] amazing”.

However, a follow-up video posted by Totah revealed that it was just “a joke”.

Even so, one person replied: “They said it was a joke but… I still think it’s so f*****g cute.”

When did Josie Totah came out as trans?

Josh Totah came out as trans in 2018, in an article for Time magazine.

Best-known for playing Stuart Wooten in Disney’s Jessie from 2010 until 2015, alongside Brar, she wrote that she had wanted to be a woman long before she realised what being “transgender” meant.

“I was afraid I wouldn’t be accepted, that I would be embarrassed, that the fans who knew me from the time when I acted in a Disney show would be confused,” she said. “But I realised over the past few years that hiding my true self is not healthy. I know now, more than ever, that I’m finally ready to take this step toward becoming myself. I’m ready to be free.”

Since then, she has been vocal about the bullying and harassment LGBTQ+ youngsters continue to face.

Josie Totah starred in Disney’s Jessie when she was younger. (Getty)

When did Karan Brar came out as bisexual?

Brar, who played Ravi Ross, one of four siblings, in the hit show and its spin-off series Bunk’d, publicly came out as bisexual in 2019.

In a piece for Teen Vogue, Brar, who also appeared in Diary of a Wimpy Kid in 2010, wrote about moving out of his parents’ house for the first time and living with fellow Disney stars Cameron Boyce and Sophie Reynolds, both of whom were seen in Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything, soon after turning 20.

He recalled how it all “came to a head” after a night of drinking with his friends “while [he] was drunkenly hunched over a toilet bowl,” and decided to come out to his house mates, shortly before Mrs Fletcher star Boyce died of an epileptic seizure.

Karan Brar came out to his fellow former Disney stars after getting drunk. (Getty)

