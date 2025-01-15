Two Democrats vote with Republicans to pass transgender sports ban

Texas Democrats Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar voted with Republicans to pass legislation that would ban trans women and girls from competing in women’s sports.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act passed the House in a 218 to 206 vote on Tuesday (14 January), backed by a large majority of Republicans, and two Democrats. Three Republicans and six Democrats did not vote, and one Democrat, Don Davis of North Carolina, voted “present.”

The legislation would amend Title IX, the civil rights law prohibiting sex discrimination, in order to ban schools that receive federal funding from allowing trans girls and women from taking part in athletic programs or activities “designated for women or girls.”

The bill defines sex as “based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

In a statement, Vicente Gonzalez said he believed there “should be rules to keep our sports fair and that boys should not play in girls sports”.

He added: “Members of Congress must have the freedom to vote in a manner representative of their district. As Democrats, we should not be afraid to vote our district’s values because we’re afraid of Washington.”

Both Gonzalez and Cuellar have previously spoken out against trans rights in the past, with Cuellar reportedly voting for a Republican-backed bill in 2023 that would have restricted abortion access and gender-affirming health care for trans service members.

Gonzalez has also stated that he would “never” support taxpayers funding gender-affirming care.

After his opponent, Republican Mayra Flores, claimed Gonzalez had pushed “sex changes for kids” during the campaign trail in 2024, the Democrat told Spectrum News: “I have never supported tax dollars paying for gender transition surgeries and never will.”

Several Democrats have voiced outrage over the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slamming Republicans for “pretending” to care about women’s rights in order to “attack” trans girls.

“Republicans who have voted against consistently against the Violence Against Women Act, who have taken away the rights of all women to choose and have control over their own body… now want to pretend today that they care about women,” she said.

“Bigoted folks love this bill. Assaulters love this bill. But also, CEOs love this bill because Los Angeles is on fire right now and this is the number one priority this majority has.”

