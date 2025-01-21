RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage has reacted defiantly to an anti-trans executive order issued by president Donald Trump.

The host of Drag Race Down Under took to her Instagram Story to share a clip of Trump’s inauguration speech, posted by advocacy group GLAAD, in which he declared that the US will only recognise two genders, male and female.

Visage responded by insisting: “You will not erase my child.” GLAAD had captioned the clip: “When he says Make America Great Again, he clearly doesn’t mean for all Americans.”

Visage then reposted a quote which read: “When a clown moves into a palace, he doesn’t become a king. The palace becomes a circus.”

She also reposted a quote from GLAAD president and chief executive Sarah Kate Ellis, which demanded: “Together we must hold the incoming administration to the promise of equal justice under law, and resist threats to our basic American right to live freely and with dignity.”

Another quote read: “I mourn for the future we should have had.”

‘They didn’t ask to be born this way, it just happened’

Last year, Visage offered advice to parents of LGBTQ+ children, saying: “I have a queer child who is basically transitioning and for me it was a matter of allowing yourself grace to realise this is not the child you thought you were getting, it’s an even better child. They’re not living a lie and all they really need is love.

“They didn’t ask to be born the way they were, it just happened that way. Give yourself time and patience, and love your kid. It’ll magically cure everything.”

