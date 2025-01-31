Gay OnlyFans and TikTok star Rossy Rankin has been axed from Police Scotland’s domestic abuse campaign over dom-sub and bondage videos.

The campaign, titled “domestic abuse in the LGBTQI+ community”, warned about how “controlling behaviour can turn a loving relationship into an abusive one”, and was shared by Police Scotland on social media last week.

But after being made aware of Rankin’s OnlyFans content, Police Scotland removed him from the campaign.

Rankin, who is known for his S&M and bondage-themed content, describes himself as a “kink creator”.

‘Removed immediately’

Speaking of the decision to pull his part in the domestic abuse campaign, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of an issue with our most recent domestic abuse advert, which was removed immediately as these concerns were reviewed.

“Proportionate checks were carried out in advance of the advert’s launch, however following a review of this matter, an additional level of vetting has now been introduced for anyone taking part in future campaigns.

“Different levels of vetting are available to us and are always used proportionately for the role or service being provided.”

‘The only person that’s losing our here is me’

Rankin confirmed to The Herald that all of the acts performed in his videos are “completely consensual” and responded to the takedown of his campaign advert on X.

In a now-deleted post, he wrote, as reported by The Sun: “Tells you a lot about Police Scotland’s vetting processes if they missed all the many links directing people to my porn.”

You may like to watch

“No one cares apart from Police Scotland. The only person that’s losing out here is me because I’m now only getting about a quarter of the money I was owed.”

In a separate interview with STV News, Rankin argued that his adult work actually made him better placed to campaign on issues around consent.

“Since the ‘news’ broke about this, the only people who seem to be bothered by this ‘mistake’ are Police Scotland,” he said.

“I’ve had floods of people contacting me showing their support for me and wondering why a ‘sex worker’ can’t advocate [against] domestic abuse?

“I’m wondering that myself, although I’m more concerned with Police Scotland’s reaction considering the fact that out of the majority of people out there, wouldn’t a sex worker be the best person to know the difference between consent and non-consent?

“I make my living entirely on that point after all.”

Last year, the UK’s first national domestic violence refuge for trans and non-binary adults opened. The Loving Me project aims to provide emergency temporary accommodation for victims who identify as trans, non-binary, or are gender questioning.