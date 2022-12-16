Research suggests the average person kisses 21.5 people in their lifetime and your gay friends have things to say about this very scientific fact.

Online random fact aficionados ÜberFacts posted the commonly cited statistic in a Wednesday (14 December) tweet.

While it’s difficult to find the origin of the study that found the statistic, it was originally brought to public attention in a report by Wired in 2016.

The multimedia news site published a 2-minute informational clip in which it described various factoids about an average person’s sex life, including statistics on intimacy and relationships, all set to the truly incredible story of two sex dolls going on a date together.

But, as the ÜberFacts tweet seems to have suggested, there appears to be a giant, rainbow-printed gap in the research.

“Queer people kiss 21.5 people a day,” one user wrote, while another said: “Laughing at this in gay.”

“This is how many people I kiss over a weekend,” another user wrote. “Straight people, what are you doing, free yourselves.”

Am I just a hoe or are we throwing this average off with our innocent grandmothers and religious neighbors…? — Hannah🌻 (@greeneggsnhann) December 14, 2022

Others felt the post was a perfect chance to start boasting about their own personal record, with some saying they kiss more people than the science suggests in a single week.

Elsewhere in the study, Wired also found that average sexual partners have being going down (pun intended) with every generation.

Generation X (1965 – 1980) have an average of around 10 partners in a lifetime, while millennials (1981 – 1996) will have eight. Baby boomers (1946 – 1964), however, reportedly have at least 12 in their lifetime.

Whether this has something to do with the abnormally high divorce rate from baby boomer couples is not explicitly known, although there are many intricate factors that play into generational behaviour.

The research also suggests those who were assigned female at birth have around 1,836 orgasms throughout their life, while people who were assigned male at birth typically have 4,233. Which seems terribly unfair.

Additionally, under-30s typically have more sex than those over 30.