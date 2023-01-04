The viral ‘evil gay’ meme is the chaotic energy we need for 2023

The most ‘evil members’ of the LGBTQ+ community are going viral on Twitter this week with a meme designed to celebrate our problematic faves.

TikTok star Anania Williams kicked off the year by boldly claiming that “behind every gay person is a gayer, more evil gay person”.

Twitter users quickly rallied to compile their favourite evil gay duos into an iconic list of LGBTQ+ characters and their gayer, more evil sidekicks.

behind every gay person is a gayer, more evil gay person — anania (@Anania00) January 1, 2023

From Eve and Villanelle in Killing Eve, to Billy and Stu in Scream, to Taylor Swift and… herself, here are the couples with the evil gay energy that Twitter users are rooting for in the new year.

Starting of course, with murderous fan-favourite Villanelle from Killing Eve, whose author Luke Jennings has promised “will be back”, despite her being killed off in a series finale that viewers are still not quite over.

Other suggestions including characters from Sherlock, Euphoria and Good Omens – all of which feel both evil and gay.

Sadly, several of the pairings celebrated in the memes, while evil, are not actually so gay, as House of the Dragon and Wednesday alike have both confirmed that much-shipped couples Princess Rhaenyra and Alicent Hightower, and Wednesday and Enid Sinclair are not together, despite fan speculation.

Netflix was criticised after they threw a “WednesGay” party before the launch of Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday featuring queer performers and drag queens, however, none of the major characters are confirmed as queer.

Emma Myers, who plays Enid Sinclair, told Elite Daily in an interview that she and Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) noticed chemistry between the characters, even if it wasn’t clearly written in.

“You know what I always say, and they were roommates”, she told the outlet, referencing a popular meme indicating two people are obviously romantically involved.

“Jenna and I would say that all the time to each other. And that’s all that needs to be said – I think that gets the message across.”