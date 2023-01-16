Awards season well and truly belongs to Jennifer Coolidge this year, and her hilarious acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards proves why she’s the queen of our hearts.

Just days after scooping a Golden Globe for her role as Tanya McQuoid in the hit HBO series The White Lotus, the beloved actor stepped up on stage at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards to receive the prize for best supporting actress in a drama series.

Much like her iconic acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, Coolidge was on hand once again to restore our faith in humanity.

“I know you’ve heard a lot from me this last month or two, but I just want to say this is such an honour,” she said.

“This is really kind of good as it gets. Not just from the east coast and west coast, but all over the country voting on this and I just want to say thank you.”

The actor then went on to deliver one of her signature one-liners.

“I just want to say to all the people out there, for anyone that’s sort of given up hope, I hope this gives you inspiration,” she continued.

“It’s not over until it’s over. It’s not over till you’re dead!”

Coolidge has joined a swathe of women over 60 who have excelled during awards season this year, including Michelle Yeoh, Angela Basset and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Jennifer Coolidge, Angela Bassett, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michelle Yeoh… what a time for actresses over 60 💕 — nina lee (@NinaSerafina) January 11, 2023

Angela Bassett

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Michelle Yeoh

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jennifer Coolidge



Something special is happening for actresses in their 60s. Substantive roles and well deserved accolades. All of it is long overdue. It’s still not enough. But it’s worth paying attention to. pic.twitter.com/E9sSJklk0H — April (@ReignOfApril) January 16, 2023

I hadn’t realised how much I needed to see older women like Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Jennifer Coolidge win this week. In my 40s, I’ve been feeling the weight of ageism & sense of maybe my best work is behind me but this has made me realise to never give up and keep going — Poorna Bell (@poornabell) January 16, 2023

Coolidge touched upon this during her previous acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, saying: “I had such big dreams as a young person, but what happens is they get sort of fizzled by life.

“Mike White [The White Lotus creator], you gave me a new beginning, even though this is the end, ’cause you did kill me off. Even if this is the end, you changed my life”

Similarly to the Golden Globes, LGBTQ+ characters triumphed over LGBTQ+ actors. Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett and Zendaya all won their categories, alongside an awards sweep for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

There were some wins for the LGBTQ+ community, with Janelle Monáe winning for Knives Out: A Glass Onion Mystery and Niecy Nash collecting another victory for DAHMER.

Given Coolidge’s natural charisma, fans are understandably clamouring for her to appear at every award show going.

She already has practice after making the hilarious faux pas of announcing “the Oscar goes to” during the Golden Globes.

not Jennifer Coolidge saying “the Oscar goes to…” at THE GOLDEN GLOBES 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FaN3SxvYvk — Mehmet Witch ᱬ (@WeBeenCroft) January 11, 2023

“Big Hollywood has deprived us of YEARS of Jennifer Coolidge awards show content. It’s f***ing criminal,” one fan wrote, “Every performance Coolidge has ever given is sublime. She can do to things to words and bits that no other actor – alive or dead – can. A generational talent.”

“Everything Jennifer Coolidge says, every expression she makes, is pure comedy,” another added. “I don’t know if she’s even acting, but she is solid gold”.

Henceforth it is now illegal to not give @JENCOOLIDGE at least one award per awards show. Our hearts need to laugh and hear her talk 💙pic.twitter.com/Ig9jJxu2NN — Mark MacKillop (@mark_mackillop) January 12, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge needs to give out every award and host every awards show going forward #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/pumegJ1MZ7 — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) January 11, 2023